Meet My Chicken Monday

Nov 23, 2020 @ 6:00am

Thank you to Christy for sharing some chickens she saw while on vacation in the Key West.

IMG_7293  <—–Click for video

Do you have chickens or know someone who does?  WFLS would love you featured your feathered flock!

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected] so you can be featured at WFLS.com, Facebook and on the air at 93.3, WFLS.

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do so.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Be sure to follow and like us!

