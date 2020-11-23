Thank you to Christy for sharing some chickens she saw while on vacation in the Key West.
IMG_7293 <—–Click for video
Do you have chickens or know someone who does? WFLS would love you featured your feathered flock!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected] so you can be featured at WFLS.com, Facebook and on the air at 93.3, WFLS.
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do so. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to follow and like us!