My girls did not want to come out of their cozy chicken coop the other morning. It was too cold for them. haha
I would love to feature your chickens…
Do you have chickens or know someone who does? WFLS would love you spotlight your feathered flock!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected] and they will be on WFLS.com, Facebook and on the air at 93.3, WFLS.
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do so. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to follow and like us!