Meet My Chicken Monday

Thanks you so much to Rhiannon and Michael from Wing & A Prayer Farm for sharing some of their show chickens with us today.
The above pictures is the newest little Serama hatchlings! They are just darling.
Rhiannon and her family raise and show some of the most unique breeds of chickens available! Today, they are featuring one of our favorite breeds, the Serama!
The Serama is boasted as being the smallest chicken in the world, and originated in Malaysia within the last 50 years. These pint-sized cuties are known for their upright posture, and are prized in their home country as brave warriors. They make great house chickens! Here in the US, they show under the SCNA (Serama Council of North America), and the better they strut their stuff and perform on the show table, the higher they score! That is awesome!
They have many division champions and reserve champions at their farm, and they love to show off!
Here is Tom Turkey, Division 2 Fall Show Reserve Champion frizzle cockbird:
Here is Iceman, multiple Division One Champion, Reserve Champion, and Best of Show winning smooth cockbird:
…and one of Tom Turkeys young sons, Grey Goose- hitting the show ring soon!
Here is Proton, one of our most stunning cockbirds in the rare Silver Duckwing coloration! He is daddy to our latest hatch of youngsters:
Here are two of Tom Turkeys young daughters, Eggnog and Bacardi Dark, who just scored very well in their first show (despite their stage fright!):
Such beautiful chickens!
