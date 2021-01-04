Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to my friend Terry. She went down to the Fredericksburg City Dock last week. She had to see Gary the Goose! He is getting to be a pretty popular little fellow in the Burg!
Terry took these pictures of Gary the Goose!
Gary the Goose has been hanging out at City Dock for a while now with the seagulls, geese and other wildlife. Everyone accepts him. Apparently a local even made a calendar and gave proceeds to Friends of Rappahannock. So sweet!
We love all poultry friends! I’m gonna have to stop down there one day to meet Gary the Goose.
