Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Stacy and her husband Ken for sharing their newest chickens with us today.
Last year, when the pandemic hit, they decided to invest in a new flock of chickens and they added in a few ducks for fun. They ordered from Cackle Hatchery. The feathered babies arrived safely by mail and Stacy picked them up from her main post office. They were all alive & well – very healthy.
They’ve grown to be super friendly & just started laying eggs. Very nice looking chickens!
The variety of colors of the eggs is beautiful! It’s a rainbow of eggs. I’m having some egg envy right now. haha My girls better step up.
Ken says these are the best chickens they’ve ever had. He likes to get a new flock about every 2 years so they continue to produce well.
I know chickens became a huge deal last year. Just like gardening. Many people got them for the first time during the pandemic. I have a feeling that 2021 is going to be another busy year with those wanting to raise their own chickens and grow their own gardens.
If you don’t know anyone with chicks/chickens there are several places you can order them from.
We have several local feed stores that will have them that you can order from.
360 Farm and Pet– Rt. 3 in Fredericksburg
Homestead Hardware– Rt. 1 in Woodford (Just past Thornburg)
King George Feed and Supply– Indiantown Road in King George
Tractor Supply
You can also check out these other places online.
Cackle Hatchery
MyPetChicken
McMurray Hatchery
If you need more chickens (we all do) or if you are thinking about getting into them then you will want to order early so you will have a guarantee.
