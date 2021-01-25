Thank you Karlina for sharing some pictures with us today for “Meet My Chicken Monday”. Karlina has shared lots of pictures of her poultry in the past.
The chicken is an English Orpington named “April”. She has a story. She grew up with a flock of old large fowl Cochins but they have all since passed away and so she was left all alone. They’ve been able to integrate her into our flock of silkies which is funny because she is so much bigger than they are but she gets along well with them and was SUPER happy to not be alone this winter, which was something Karlina was worried about. She really wanted to make that happen before winter, and it did. So she snuggles with the silkies and has found her place with them. How cute!
Karlina is also pretty excited that her ducks are getting a new pond thanks to her husband. Tave have call ducks and teal ducks.
