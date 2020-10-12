Meet My Chicken Monday with Country Music Artist- Cam
Thank you so very much to country star- Cam for sharing her three adorable chickens with us today. Amelia Cluckheart, Chicken Little and Dixie Chick. The are golden comets.
How cute is Cam’s daughter Lucy?
Cam is known for her songs “Burning House“, “Diane“, “Mayday“, and most recently “Classic“.
IMG-4793 <—-Video of the chickens.
If you missed Cam perform a few weeks ago in the Live Lounge on our WFLS Facebook page then you can watch it here. Cam also talks about her chickens around the 26 min mark.
Thank you again Cam for giving us a glimpse of your chicken babies.
