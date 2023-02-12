Meet Quincy

When Quincy couldn’t shake his stomach trouble, his pediatrician had a feeling something more than a virus might be the cause. Sure enough, scans showed Quincy had a mass on his right kidney – a type of renal cancer called Wilms Tumor. He was referred immediately to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for treatment. “It’s definitely a whole other world inside these doors,” said Quincy’s mom. “You get a sense that everyone is here fighting the same fight. Everybody has the same goal, and everybody wants the best for the kids.” Quincy’s treatment included surgery to remove the affected kidney and chemotherapy. He celebrated his last dose of chemotherapy in August 2018.

Quincy’s family use their talent and their faith to inspire, by leading worship through music at churches in their area. In addition to being musical, Quincy is wildly imaginative. “He’s that guy who lightens the mood just because you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth. If you’re having a bad day, he’ll be the one to bring you out of that slump,” said his dad. “He’s basically everything I have always imagined in a son.”