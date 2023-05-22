Meet the Dennings: Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery are married

Travis Denning and his longtime girlfriend, Madison Montgomery, have said “I do.”

Travis and Madison married on Saturday, May 20. The couple shared a photo of their big day on Instagram, with Travis writing, “Not a bad Saturday if I do say so myself,” and Madison simply captioning, “The Dennings.”

The wedding ceremony took place at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee.

“I’m really looking forward to just being married, honestly,” Travis told the press before the wedding day. “That’s kind of the most important part of the wedding I’m looking forward to. It’s gonna be a beautiful ceremony. I’m excited to see all our friends and family, and of course, the reception’s gonna be a good ole time. And then after that, I’m looking forward to the honeymoon. We’re going to Switzerland.”

Travis, who notched his first number-one with “After a Few” in 2020, released “Second Best Thing” and “New Years Kiss” earlier in May.

