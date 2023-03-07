Megan Moroney reveals her Lucky track list

ABC

Megan Moroney has unveiled the track list for her debut album, Lucky.

Dropping on May 5 via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, the 13-song album is produced by Kristian Bush and will include her fast-rising single “Tennessee Orange,” as well as “I’m Not Pretty,” both of which are out now.

“After we wrote the title track ‘Lucky,’ I knew I wanted it to be the name of my debut album,” Megan tells the press. “If you know anything about me and my story, a lot of things (both good and bad) happened to get me to where I am today, and I just feel very lucky. I couldn’t live out this dream without the support of my fans, family, and team. I can’t wait to bring these songs on the road with me this year and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!”

The title track, which is co-written by Megan alongside Casey Smith, Ben Williams and David “Messy” Mesco, will arrive Friday, March 10.

Here’s the full track listing for Lucky:

“I’m Not Pretty”

“Lucky”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Kansas Anymore”

“Girl In The Mirror”

“Another on the Way”

“Traitor Joe”

“Why Johnny”

“God Plays A Gibson”

“Georgia Girl”

“Sleep On My Side”

“Mustang or Me”

“Sad Songs For Sad People”

