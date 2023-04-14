Megan Moroney’s advice to her younger self? “Dream bigger”

Hot on the heels of her Breakthrough Female Video of the Year win at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Megan Moroney has earned her first ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards.

Growing up, Megan never envisioned herself receiving these accolades and nods, let alone winning awards. After all, she was on track to be an accountant, not singing in front of thousands of fans.

“When I watched the CMT Awards, it was like, ‘Oh, Carrie Underwood is so pretty. I love her outfit.’ It was never like, ‘That’s going to be me one day,’” she tells ABC Audio. “Because I was like, ‘No, you’re going to college like your brother did. You’re going to be an accountant and you’re going to go do those people’s taxes.’ It was just not something that I ever thought was a thing.”

That’s why, looking back, Megan knows the one piece of advice she’d give her younger self.

“I wish I could go tell my younger self to dream bigger,” the “Tennessee Orange” singer reflects, before adding with gratitude, “This just means a lot to me because I never expected to be here on any circumstance.”

“Tennessee Orange” is the lead single from Megan’s debut album, Lucky, which drops May 5.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

