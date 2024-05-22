Memorial Day Weekend Best Travel Times

If you’re gearing up for a Memorial Day road trip, brace yourself because it seems like everyone else is too. Triple-A reports that a whopping 43.8 million Americans are set to travel at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend!

For those hitting the road, Triple-A has identified the optimal times to travel. However, it’s no surprise that the peak travel times align with when you’d probably prefer to go. On Thursday and Friday, the recommended window for driving is before 11:00 A.M., with congestion peaking between Noon and 6:00 P.M.

While Saturday may offer some respite from the traffic, Sunday and Monday are expected to be equally chaotic. Mid-day, particularly between 3:00 and 7:00 P.M., is anticipated to be the most congested periods. To dodge the worst of it, aim to travel before 1:00 P.M. on Sunday or after 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

Drive Safe!