Metro Richmond Zoo- New Exhibit with Sloths!
Do you need to get your kids out of the house?
Grab your face masks and head to The Metro Richmond Zoo!
They have just opened a new sloth exhibit called Animals of the Amazon. It features different species of animals native to the Amazon rainforest and other parts of South America.
The species in the exhibit include: Two-toed sloth, Red-rumped agouti (a type of rodent), 2 species of tortoise, and 2 species of turtles.
Your whole family will have a great time. I love taking my niece here.
One of my favorite things about this zoo is you can feed the giraffes. Doesn’t that sound like fun?