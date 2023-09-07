Mickey Guyton + Kane Brown shine in “Nothing Compares To You” video

The music video for Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown‘s duet “Nothing Compares To You” has arrived.

Directed by Alex Alvga, the feel-good visualizer features Mickey and Kane as bartenders and backup singers who finally get to shine centerstage as lead singers during a turn of events.

“Take my money and all of my time/ All of my favorite songs that I write/ If I ain’t got you, baby/ Nothing will do, baby/ ‘Cause nothing compares/ Nothing compares to you,” Mickey and Kane sing in the country, pop and R&B-melded chorus.

“The ‘Nothing Compares To You’ music video is out now! I’m so grateful for everyone that was involved in making this video happen,” Mickey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I had the best time shooting this with @kanebrown! Hope y’all love it.”

“Nothing Compares To You” is now at country radio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.