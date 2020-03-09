Mid-Atlantic RV Expo 4-pack Online Contest Rules
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Mid-Atlantic RV Expo 4-pack Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s):
WFLS
10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- Promotional Period: Mid-Atlantic RV Expo 4-pack contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around 3/9/2020, at 12:00am and ends at 12pm on or about 3/19/2020.
- Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is 3/19/2020, 12:00pm.
- Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the WFLS listening area. Employees of WFLS (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
- Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).
VIA FACEBOOK – Visit the Station Facebook page at https://www.wfls.com/. Click on the Promotion entry form and enter the requested information, which may include your first and last name, zip code, email address, and telephone number. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.
VIA INTERNET – Go to https://www.wfls.com/ and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
- Prizes:
4-pack of tickets to the Mid-Atlantic RV Expo March 20-22 at Meadow Event Park
- Odds of Winning:
Odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries received.
- Winner Selection and Notification:
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Winners will be selected at random 3/19/2020, at or around 3:00pm.
Winners will be notified by phone.
- Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to Mid-Atlantic RV Expo 4-pack Contest. Winner List or Official Rules Request, WFLS 10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22407. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of WFLS, 10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22407. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
- Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.wfls.com/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.wfls.com/.