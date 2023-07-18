Miranda Lambert calls out fans for taking selfies during concert

Miranda Lambert has left fans divided after a recent incident at her Las Vegas residency.

During the show, Lambert paused her set to address a fan who was taking selfies instead of fully engaging in the live music experience.

In the TikTok video posted Sunday, the country singer stopped singing “Tin Man” to say, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she added.

While some attendees applauded her stance against excessive phone usage at concerts, others felt she overstepped by singling out an individual.

One person in the background of the video can be heard saying, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”

Lambert has not publicly addressed the incident.

