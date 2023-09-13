93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Miranda Lambert celebrates 5 years of Idyllwind

September 13, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
ABC

Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert is officially five.

Miranda celebrated her lifestyle brand and fashion line’s fifth anniversary on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing, “.@Idyllwind turns 5 today! We’re all badass and imperfect. And this line celebrates embracing that about ourselves. Thank y’all for the love and support.”

To further celebrate this milestone, Miranda’s Idyllwind is having a contest with the top prize being a $5,000 Idyllwind gift card and signed Idyllwind items. 

You can shop all things Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert at idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
9:03pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
8:59pm
I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce/ Lee Brice
8:55pm
Bury Me In GeorgiaKane Brown
8:46pm
Mercury BluesJackson Alan 1993
8:42pm
View Full Playlist