Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson and more earn 2023 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced its nominees list for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, and Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson and Maren Morris are a few of the country acts who are feeling the love.

Miranda’s walking into the 2023 Grammys with four nominations under her belt, all of them in country categories. Willie’s got four nominations, too, but one of those is in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. Luke and Maren are holding strong with three nods apiece.

Ashley McBryde is a double nominee: She’s in the mix for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her Carly Pearce collaboration, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” plus she’s nominated for Best Country Album for the recently-released Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt and Brothers Osborne all make appearances on the nominees list as well, as does Zach Bryan: The cult-favorite outsider star earned a mention for Best Country Solo Performance for his song “Something in the Orange.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to take place February 5 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS.

Best Country Album

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time

Best Country Song

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town” (Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins)

Luke Combs, “Doin’ This” (Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford)

Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

Miranda Lambert, “If I was a Cowboy” (Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

Willie Nelson, “I’ll Love You Til the Day I Die” (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t” (Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis)

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert, “In His Arms”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson, “Live Forever”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress feat. Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne, “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, “Outrunning Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, “Does He Love You — Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss”Going Where the Lonely Go”

