Miranda Lambert revisits childhood undercover job on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Miranda Lambert was on Live with Kelly and Mark recently to chat about her new cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, as well as her childhood job of going undercover with her parents.

“My parents were private investigators our whole life,” Miranda shared. “My mom made me do my first job undercover when I was, like, 4. And then she made me one day, like, wear my cheerleading uniform from high school. She made me pretend to sell cookies at the door so that I could peek in to see if there’s anybody in there that wasn’t supposed to be. Meanwhile, she’s in the Suburban snapping away.”

“So all our childhood videos and photos, my mom has to go through without anyone in the room because we don’t know what’s going to be on it,” Miranda added with a laugh.

Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen is available for purchase in stores and online now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.