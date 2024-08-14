Miranda Lambert shares snippets of Italy vacation with husband Brendan

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan, were recently in Italy for vacation.

The “Bluebird” singer hopped on Instagram Wednesday to share snippets of their holiday, which featured sunset shots, Miranda and Brendan on a boat, Michelangelo’s David, Italy’s architecture and more.

“Until next time Italy!” Miranda captioned her post. “Thank you for your beauty, history, art, wine, gelato, sweetest people and the memories.”

“Y’all cute!” fellow country singer Randy Houser commented.

You can check out the full slide of photos on Miranda’s Instagram.

Miranda’s new album, Postcards From Texas, arrives Sept. 13 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “Wranglers,” is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Here’s the track list for Postcards From Texas:

“Armadillo”

“Dammit Randy”

“Looking Back on Luckenbach”

“Santa Fe”

“January Heart”

“Wranglers”

“Run”

“Alimony”

“I Hate Love Songs”

“No Man’s Land”

“B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)”

“Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart”

“Wildfire”

“Living on the Run”

