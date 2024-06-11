93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Miranda Lambert teases “Wranglers” music video

June 11, 2024 2:45PM EDT
Courtesy of Republic Records

Miranda Lambert‘s about to drop the music video for her latest single, “Wranglers.”

The country superstar took to social platform X recently to share snapshots from the visualizer, which include Miranda in a cowboy hat, a kerosene tank and a cinematic poster of the “Wranglers” video.

“WRANGLERS. MUSIC VIDEO. Coming soon. (Real soon),” Miranda wrote on X.

“Wranglers” is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. It’s also the first preview of Miranda’s forthcoming new album, and debut project with Republic Records and Big Loud Records. 

To catch Miranda on the road this summer, head to mirandalambert.com.

