Miranda Lambert will celebrate a decade of MuttNation with a Mutt March during CMA Fest

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert will mark the tenth anniversary of her MuttNation Foundation pet charity with a march in Music City during CMA Fest.

The Mutt March will start Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Miranda will lead the parade of pets and their owners across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, with the festivities wrapping up at Walk of Fame Park, across from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Were hoping that one thousand or more people — some with their furry friends — will join us walking in support of shelter pet adoption,” Miranda says.

You can register for Miranda’s Mutt March at MuttNationFoundation.com.

For the third year in a row, fans will also have the chance to adopt dogs at the MuttNation booth at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. Last year, 55 pups found forever homes during CMA Fest.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

