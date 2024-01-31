93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Miranda Lambert’s celebrating Valentine’s Day with a giveaway

January 31, 2024 4:15PM EST
Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert is giving you a chance to win one of 20 fragrance gift sets, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The prize includes the Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum fragrance gift set, Eau de Parfum fragrance gift set and a card signed by Miranda. 

For contest details and to preview what you could win, head to Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert’s Instagram.

