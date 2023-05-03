Miranda Lambert’s favorite album of 2023? Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’

Miranda Lambert was recently on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to chat about her new cookbook, music career and favorite things.

During the interview, Miranda shared her go-to karaoke songs, favorite reality television shows and dream collaborator, among other things. The country star was also asked by Andy about her current favorite album of 2023 and in a heartbeat, she responded with Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time.

“I think Morgan Wallen. I mean, he’s out there kicking ass,” Miranda tells Andy.

Additionally, during the Spill The Music IndusTea! segment, Miranda candidly recounted a mishap she once had onstage.

“I fell flat on my face during ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ trying to be all tough, like it’s my tough song. And I busted my lip when I fell on my microphone, so I had a bloody lip,” the singer recalls.

Miranda’s up for five awards and set to perform at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The show streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

