Missouri woman arrested in alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family through Graceland sale

A Missouri woman was arrested Friday morning in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud Elvis Presley‘s family out of millions of dollars and the ownership of Graceland, the Justice Department announced.

Lisa Findley is alleged to have orchestrated the scheme to conduct the sale of Graceland by falsely claiming that prior to her death, Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had pledged the famous estate as collateral for a loan she hadn’t repaid, prosecutors said.

“As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family,” the head of DOJ’s criminal division, Nicole Argentieri, said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Findley, 53, of Kimberling City, Missouri, was charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, the DOJ said.

The criminal complaint, which was unsealed Friday, outlined the alleged scheme, which prosecutors said involved a fake private lender, forged documents and signatures and a fraudulent foreclosure notice for the Graceland estate in Memphis in an attempt to get millions from the Presley family.

Findley allegedly used several aliases — including Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins and Carolyn Williams — as part of the scheme, according to prosecutors.

Her arrest comes 47 years to the day after Elvis died at Graceland on Aug. 16, 1977.

If convicted, Findley faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for mail fraud, the DOJ said.

