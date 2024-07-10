93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny announces new album, ‘The 3rd’

July 10, 2024 2:30PM EDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny has announced his forthcoming new album, The 3rd, arriving Sept. 20.

The project will include earlier releases “Bigger Mistakes,” “Breaking My Heart,” Mitchell’s cover of Goo Goo Dolls“Iris” and his new single, “Not Today,” which hits country radio on Monday.

Mitchell shared the news via social media on Wednesday alongside The 3rd‘s album cover and a graphic of its track list.

Mitchell’s latest album is 2022’s This Is The Heavy, which spawned the singles “Truth About You” and “Bucket List.”

The next preview of The 3rd is the title track, which will arrive with a music video on Friday.

While you wait, presave The 3rd now to hear the album as soon as it drops.

