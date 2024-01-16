Mitchell Tenpenny taps into heartbreak for upcoming song

Mitchell Tenpenny may be a married man, but that’s not stopping him from recording heartbreak songs.

The “Drunk Me” singer recently teased an unreleased track, “Breaking My Heart,” on Instagram. In the midtempo tune, Mitchell implores an ex to quit leaving him heartbroken, intentionally or not.

“I think you need a vacation/ A little for yourself/ ‘Cause you been out everywhere and you’re making my world a living hell/ It’s been like 8 weeks/ You’re still driving me crazy/ If you don’t love me then hate me/ I was thinking maybe,” Mitchell sings in the opening verse.

“Oh baby/ Don’t you kinda want to stay tonight/ Or at least go walking into some other bar/ Don’t you need a break from breaking my heart/ I said baby/ Won’t you let me get along with my life/ ‘Cause everywhere I go it’s like there you were/ Don’t you need a break from breaking from my heart?” he continues in the chorus.

Mitchell recently performed his latest single, “We Got History,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can find the song on his 2022 album, This is the Heavy.

