93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Got History” — in space!

January 19, 2023 2:30PM EST
Share
Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Got History” — in space!

Sony Music Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s headed for outer space in his new video for “We Got History.” 

The clip, shot near Cocoa Beach, Florida, finds Mitchell sitting in a bar with a younger version of himself and a bartender with whom he’s clearly had a romantic past. Did she cheat on him? Do they end up together? Those are all questions you’ll ponder as you watch Mitchell get closer to liftoff.

“We Got History” is the latest single from his This Is the Heavy album and the follow-up to his number ones, “Truth About You” and “At the End of a Bar” with Chris Young.

Thursday night, Mitchell kicks off his This Is the Heavy Tour at Washington’s Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Buy DirtJordan Davis F. Luke Bryan
12:11am
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
12:08am
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
12:04am
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
12:02am
Note To SelfRandy Houser
11:58pm
View Full Playlist