‘Moana 2’ voyages into movie theaters this November

Make way for Moana 2.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney CEO Bob Iger have announced that a sequel to the smash-hit 2016 musical arrives in theaters on November 27.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

The sequel to the original Oscar-nominated film will focus on our favorite wayfinders on a brand new journey. According to its official description, the story picks up after Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. “Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” the description reads.

Moana 2 is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and features music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the duo who won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

The original film was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It starred Auli’i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the demigod Maui.

A first-look announcement video for the sequel film was released on Wednesday. The 16-second clip shows Moana standing on the shores of her home island, Montuni, blowing into a conch shell. While there’s no official word as to whether Cravalho and Johnson will reprise their roles, you can hear Johnson’s voice exclaim a happy cheer right before the video ends.

