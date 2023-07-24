93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Morgan Evans extends headlining tour + announces new opener

July 24, 2023 2:30PM EDT
Morgan Evans has extended his Life Upside Down Tour. 

The 23-date fall trek kicks off October 5 in Louisville, Kentucky, before wrapping up in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16. Up-and-comer Erin Kinsey will serve as the opening act.

Presale begins Tuesday, July 25, before the general sale on Thursday, July 27. 

Check out Morgan’s announcement on Instagram, and visit his website to grab your tickets to an upcoming shows.

