93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Morgan Evans opens up about “lonely” experience going through divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

November 10, 2022 2:00PM EST
Share
Morgan Evans opens up about “lonely” experience going through divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

ABC

Morgan Evans is reflecting on a difficult personal chapter — and finding solace in connecting with others who’ve been through similar experiences — as he opens up about his recent divorce from fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

“One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Morgan told All Access on the red carpet of the 2022 CMA Awards this week.

But speaking to others who’ve gone through the same thing makes him feel a little less alone. “It’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn’t,” he continues.

Kelsea broke the news of their divorce in late August, and Morgan subsequently confirmed the split on his social media, writing, “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

He has since debuted a powerful new ballad called “Over For You,” which chronicles the loss and devastation he felt after being blindsided by a breakup.

“It’s been a rough few months in my life,” Morgan went on to say. “Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pretty HeartParker Mccollum
10:14pm
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
10:12pm
Red Dirt RoadBrooks And Dunn
10:08pm
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
10:05pm
Girl In MineParmalee
10:02pm
View Full Playlist