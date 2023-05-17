Morgan Evans unveils summer tour dates

Morgan Evans has announced the first leg of his stateside Life Upside Down Tour this summer.

The first show kicks off in Rogers, Minnesota, on June 16, with stops in states such as New Jersey and Delaware on later dates.

Morgan’s headlining trek is named after his latest EP, Life Upside Down, which features the pensive single “Over For You.”

This summer, Morgan will also join Billy Currington on select dates of his tour.

For the full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

