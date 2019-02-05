Morgan Evans will be “Unapologetically” supporting his wife Kelsea Ballerini at Sunday’s Grammys

ABC/Image Group LA – Kelsea Ballerini competes for Best Country Album at the Grammys Sunday night with her latest record, Unapologetically.

Kelsea’s husband, Morgan Evans, recalls how excited he and Kelsea were when they found out about the nomination.

“Oh, that was an awesome day!” he says with a smile. “Yeah, it was so cool to see that album be recognized as an album.”

“Because I was with her the whole time creating that,” Morgan explains, “and I knew the whole underlying creative story and message that album was about, and how the songs all told that. And I just thought that was so impressive and great in an album. So that recognition was awesome.”

Even though Morgan has a Saturday night show on Old Dominion‘s Make It Sweet Tour, he’ll be heading for the airport to support Kelsea on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he says. “I’m finishing a show in D.C. the night before and getting on the earliest flight out to L.A. to be there and cheer when they say her name.”

You can tune in to see who wins as the 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This is Kelsea’s second nomination: Two years ago, she was up for the all-genre Best New Artist trophy.

