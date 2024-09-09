Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton are top nominees at the 2024 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen leads the nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards with seven nods, followed closely behind by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, who each have five. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson grabbed four apiece.

The trophies will be handed out Wednesday, Nov. 20 live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Here’s a complete look at this year’s contenders:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Leather — Cody Johnson

Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” — Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” — Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” — Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

“I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

