Morgan Wallen serves up “Lies Lies Lies”
Morgan Wallen‘s hotly anticipated “Lies Lies Lies” has arrived on digital platforms.
Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Chris Tompkins and Daniel Ross penned the midtempo track chronicling a persona’s aching, post-breakup reflection.
“To act like I don’t give a damn but I do/ Bet you’re missing me bad as I miss you/ Snowballs to a phone call/ Sounding something stupid/ Baby, ’cause the truth is/ The ninety proof is tellin’ me,” Morgan sings in a verse.
He continues in the chorus, “Lies, lies, lies/ Look into my eyes, eyes, eyes/ I’m still a fool for you/ Nothing I wouldn’t do for you/ Lies, lies, lies/ Girl, I’m on a downhill dive/ Habits and hard heartbreaks are hard to break/ So I just tell the same old/ Lies, lies, lying to myself.”
“Lies Lies Lies” is Morgan’s latest release following his #1 hit with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help.” Morgan’s also currently #2 on the country charts with the ERNEST-assisted “Cowgirls.”
The “Whiskey Glasses” singer recently made his headlining debut at London’s BST Hyde Park. His upcoming One Night at a Time Tour shows include stops in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Arlington, Texas; and more. For tickets, head to Morgan’s website.
