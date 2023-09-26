93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Morgan Wallen unveils 10 stadium dates for 2024

September 26, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Share
ABC

Morgan Wallen is extending his One Night At A Time tour into 2024 with 10 stadium dates.

Kicking off in April, the newly announced trek includes stops in Indianapolis, Nashville, Denver, Tampa, Arlington, Las Vegas and more.

Bailey ZimmermanJelly RollJon PardiLainey WilsonNate SmithBryan MartinLauren Watkins and Ella Langley are part of the rotating list of opening acts.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” says Morgan. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

To purchase tickets to Morgan’s One Night At A Time 2024 shows, fans must register in advance at Ticketmaster’s website. Registration is open now through Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will randomly be selected to receive a day/time of the presale and a code that grants them access to it.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday, April 23, 2023, will receive access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

For a full list of dates for Morgan’s 2024 tour, visit his website.

Morgan is currently in the top 10 of the country charts with “Thinkin’ Bout Me” and “Everything I Love.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Women AmenDierks Bentley
7:59pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
7:56pm
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
7:51pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
7:48pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
7:38pm
View Full Playlist