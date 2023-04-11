93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” tops all-genre chart a second time

April 11, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” has reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again.

The crossover hit first topped the chart four weeks ago, before returning to its domination this week. As Billboard reports, “Last Night” is the first chart-topping song Morgan has had on this all-genre chart.

Additionally, the multiple-genre single leads the Hot Country Songs chart for a ninth week.

“Last Night” is the third single off Morgan’s latest album, One Thing At A Time. The 36-song collection includes “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and its title track, which serves as Morgan’s latest single.

