Most creative gift this year..Socks?

When I was a kid, if I got socks for Christmas…I can’t say I’d be thrilled. However, fast forward to the now and socks are one of my favorite gifts this year! Holly’s Aunt Dee and her husband Scot had these made featuring our cat. Holly got them in pink, mine were white- and I think they’re flat out awesome. Even better, they chose a pic of the cat sticking out his tongue. To be honest, even though I got a very cool drone under the tree this year, these rank at the top as best gift of 2018. Socks. Who knew!?