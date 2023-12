Popular Christmas Movies by state from HubScore.

According to HubScore these is the most poplar Christmas movies by state.

MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS MOVIES IN VIRGINIA

(The most popular Christmas movies in Virginia ranked in order of popularity in 2023)

1. Home Alone

2. Die Hard

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4. It’s a Wonderful Life

5. A Christmas Story

