Most to Least Fun States

An annual study has ranked all 50 states by their level of FUN, based on the variety of activities and attractions available. Florida tops the list as the most fun state, while West Virginia ranks as the least fun. This yearly study evaluates all 50 states on their fun factor, considering the abundance of things to do.

Surprisingly (or maybe not), Florida takes the #1 spot as the most fun state. (But beware, it’s all fun until you end up with a “Florida Man” headline!)

The rest of the top 10 “most fun” states include California, Nevada, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Minnesota, and Louisiana.

On the flip side, the 10 least fun states are West Virginia, Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island, Arkansas, Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Kentucky, and North Dakota.

CLICK HERE for the full list.