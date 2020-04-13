      Weather Alert

Mother’s Day Online Contest Rules

Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:00am

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest 

OFFICIAL RULES

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

  1. Promotional Period: The 2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest, which may be conducted under a different name as specified in the chart below, (the “Promotion”) begins on or about Monday, April 13th, 2020, unless otherwise announced by the station, and ends on or about Sunday, May 10th, 2020 (the “Promotional Period”).

  1. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit the last entry is Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 11:59pm in the time zone where the Participating Station (listed below) or Sponsor (listed below) is located.

  1. Eligibility:  The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, 21 years of age or older, except employees of Aptivada, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.  Void outside the United States and where prohibited.  Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.

The 2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest may be conducted under the following names by the stations specified:

Call Letters

Station Name

Contest Name

95.3 KGY

KGY

Win $1000 for Mom

96.9 KAYO

KAYO

Win $1000 for Mom

KAAN-AM

Sports Radio 870

Mother of the Year

KAAN-FM

Regional Radio 95.5

Mother of the Year

KAIM-FM

The Fish 95.5 FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KALL

ESPN 700

$1K Mother’s Day

KATZ-AM

Hallelujah 1600

Win $1,000 for Mom

KATZ-FM

100.3 The Beat

Win $1,000 for Mom

KATZ-HD2

Majic 103.7

Win $1,000 for Mom

KBFF

Live 95.5

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KBIQ-FM

Q102.7 KBIQ

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KBJD-AM

Radio Luz 1650 AM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KCBQ-AM

The Answer FM 96.1 AM 1170

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDAR-FM

98.3 FM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDIS-FM

FaithTalk 99.5 FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDIZ-AM

AM 1570 Wellness Radio

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDMT-AM

Money Talk 1690 KDMT

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDNN-FM

Island 985

Win $1000 for Mom

KDOW-AM

AM 1220 KDOW

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDXE-FM

101.1 FM The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KDXY

104.9 The Fox

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KDZR-AM

AM 1640 The Patriot

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KEAG

Kool 97.3

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KEGA

101.5 The Eagle

$1K Mother’s Day

KEXB-AM

620AM KEXB

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KFAX-AM

AM 1100 KFAX

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KFBD-FM

Regional Radio for the Ozarks

Give your Mom a Grand

KFIA-AM

710 AM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KFIS-FM

104.1 The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KFSH-FM

95.9 The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KGBX-FM

105.9 KGBX

$1,000 for Mom

KGFT-FM

FM 100.7 The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KGLO

AM 1300 KGLO

1,000 for Mom!

KGNC-AM

NewsTalk 710

$1000 For Mom

KGNC-FM

97.9 KGNC

Win $1000 For Mom

KGNW-AM

820 AM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KGNW-IR

The Fish Seattle

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KGU-AM

Real Country 95.1 FM/760 AM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KGU-FM

99.5 FM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KHCM-FM

Country 97.5

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KHNR-AM

AM 690 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KIAI

93.9 The Country Moose

Mother’s Day Giveaway!

KIKX

104.7 Bob Fm

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KINK

KINK

Mother’s Day Sweeptstakes

KINK-HD2

We 102.9

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KIRK

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KIRQ

Q-106.7

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KIXX

KIXX 96

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KJBX

Mix 106.3

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KJEL-FM

Regional Radio for the Ozarks

Give your Mom a Grand

KJXK

Jack-FM

Mother’s Day Money

KKBB-FM

Groove 99.3

Groove Money for Mom

KKDV

92.1 KKDV

Win $1,000 for Mom

KKFS-FM

103.9 The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKHT-FM

100.7 FM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKIQ

101.7 KKIQ

Win $1,000 for Mom

KKLA-FM

99.5 KKLA

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKMS-AM

AM 980 The Mission

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKMS-IR

The Fish Twin Cities

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKNT-AM

960 The Patriot

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKOL-FM

Kool Gold 107.9

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKOT

93.5 The Hawk

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KKSP-FM

93.3 FM The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KKWK

Classic Rock 100.1

Mother of the Year

KLAK

97.5 KLAK

$1,000 For Mommy

KLFE-AM

AM 1590 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KLIR

KLIR-101

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KLLT-FM

ALT 104.9

Win $1,000 for Mom

KLLY-FM

Energy 95.3

Money For Mom

KLOU-FM

103.3 KLOU

Win $1,000 for Mom

KLSS-FM

Star 106

Win $1,000 for Mom!

KLTY-FM

94.9 KLTY

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KLTY-HD2

102.5 El Pez

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KLUP-AM

930 AM The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KMAD

Mad Rock 102.5

$1,000 For Mommy

KMKT

Katy Country

$1,000 For Mommy

KMRN

US Country 1360

Mother of the Year

KMXS

Mix 103.1

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KNTH-AM

AM 1070 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KNTS-AM

Radio Luz Seattle

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KNUS-AM

710 KNUS News/Talk

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KOVO

ESPN 960

$1K Mother’s Day

KPAM-AM

KPAM News Talk 860

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KPDQ-AM

TrueTalk 800

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KPDQ-FM

93.9 KPDQ

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KPRZ-AM

K-Praise FM 106.1 AM 1210

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KPXQ-AM

Faithtalk 1360

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KQYB

KQ98

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KRDY-AM

Freedom 1160

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KRES

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KRIB

1490 96.7 KRIB

Win $1,000 for Mom

KRKS-FM

94.7 FM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KRLA-AM

AM 870 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KRYP-FM

93.1 El Rey

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KSAC-FM

Money 105.5

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KSD-FM

93.7 The Bull

Win $1,000 for Mom

KSKY-AM

660 AM The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KSLR-AM

AM 630 The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KSLZ-FM

Z1077

Win $1,000 for Mom

KSSK-FM

923 KSSK

Win $1000 for Mom

KSWF-FM

100.5 The Wolf

$1,000 For Mom

KTCM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTEK-AM

Business AM 1110

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTFM

Energy 94.1

Don’t Forget About Mom

KTIE-AM

AM 590 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTKZ-AM

AM 1380 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTNO-AM

Radio Luz Dallas

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTOZ-FM

Alice 95.5

Win $1,000 for Mom

KTPZ

Music Monster 92.7

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KTRB-AM

860 AM The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KTSA

KTSA

Mother’s Day Money

KUBT-FM

939 The Beat

Win $1000 for Mom

KUCD-FM

Star 1019

Win $1000 for Mom

KUDD

Mix 105.1

$1K Mother’s Day

KUIC

95.3 KUIC

Win $1,000 for Mom

KUPL

98.7 The Bull

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KURR

Mix 103.1

Mothers Day

KUUU

U92

$1K Mother’s Day

KVWE-FM

WE 102.9

Win $1000 For Mom

KWHL

Kwhale 106.5

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KWIX

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KWRD-FM

The Word 100.7 FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KXGL-FM

100.9 The Eagle

Win $1000 For Mom

KXHT-FM

HOT1071

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KXRK

X96

$1K Mother’s Day

KXRO

KXRO

Mother’s Day

KXTG

750 The Game

Win $1,000 for Mom

KXUS-FM

US97

Win $1,000 for Mom

KXXT-AM

Family Values Radio

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KYCR-AM

AM 1440 KYCR

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KYMV

Rewind 100.7

$1K Mother’s Day

KYTC

Super Hits 102-7

Win $1,000 for Mom!

KYUN-HD2

Magic 95.1

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KYUN-HD3

I-Rock 105.1

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KZDC

ESPNSA

Mother’s Day Money

KZEN

KZ-100

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KZNT-AM

AM 1460 & FM 101.1 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KZTS-AM

Rejoice Little Rock

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

W240-CX

95.9 The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WAFS-AM

Biz 1190 WAFS

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WAVA-AM/FM

WAVA 105.1

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WAXX

WAXX 104.5

Win $1000 for your mom this Mother’s Day

WBAZ

REFRESHING AND RELAXING

MOTHER’S DAY

WBEA

101-7 THE BEACH

MOTHER’S DAY

WBUZ

102.9 The Buzz

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WBZW-AM

1520 WBZW

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WCCQ

98.3 WCCQ

98.3 WCCQ’s Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WCEN-FM

94.5 The Moose

Moose Country’s Favorite Mom

WDLD-FM

Live 96-7

Money Makin’ Mamas

WDTK

The Patriot

Mothers Day

WDWD-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WEHM

WEHM

MOTHER’S DAY

WERV

95.9 The River

Mother’s Day Cash

WESE-FM

92.5 The Beat

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WEZE-AM

590 AM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WFFH-FM

94FM The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WFHM-FM

95.5 THE FISH

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WFIL-AM

WFIL AM 560

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WFLS

93.3 WFLS

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WFSH-FM

104.7 The Fish

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WGER

Mix106.3

$1000 for mom

WGHL

Alt 105.1

Mother’s Day Giveaway

WGKA-AM

AM 920 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WGTK-FM

94 5 WGTK The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WGTK-HD

Rejoice 96.9 FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WGUL-AM

AM 860 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WGZB

B96.5

Mother’s Day Giveaway

WHAJ

J104

Win $1,000 For Mom!

WHBC

News-Talk 1480

Win $1,000 for Mom

WHBC-FM

Mix 94.1

Win a GRANDMom

WHBQ-AM

Sports 56

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WHBQ-FM

Q1075

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WHK-AM

AM 1420 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WHKW-AM

1220 AM/96.9 FM The Word

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WHKX

Kicks Country

Win $1,000 For Mom!

WHKZ-AM

The Word 1440

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WHTF

HOT 104.9

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WIAL

I-94

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WIND-AM

AM 560 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WIZM AM

WIZM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WIZM-FM

Z93

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WKAT-AM

Radio Luz Miami

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WKKT-FM

96.9 The Kat

Win $1,000 for Mom!

WKMQ-AM

News Talk WKMQ

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WLQV

FaithTalk Detroit

Mothers Day

WLSS-AM

AM 930 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WMBX-fm

X102.3

$1,000 Mother’s Day Contest

WMCA-AM

AM 570 The Mission

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WMJM

Magic 101.3

Mother’s Day Giveaway

WNIV-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WNTP-AM

NewsTalk 990 AM WNTP

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WNYM-AM

AM 970 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WOEZ

Easy FM 93.7

Mothers Day made easy

WORD-FM

101.5 WORD-FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WORL-AM

AM 660/FM 105.5 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WPGP-AM

AM 1250 The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WPIT-AM

73 WPIT

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WPRT

102.5 The Game

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WQTL

Kool 106.1

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WRFD-AM

The Word 880am

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WRMF

97.9 WRMF

Win $1,000 for Mom

WRMF-HD4

Party 96.3

$1,000 Mother’s Day Contest

WRNS

95.1 WRNS

Mother’s Day

WROL-AM

WROL – The Spirit of Boston

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WRTH-FM

Earth FM

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WRXQ

QRock 100.7

QRock’s Moolah for Mom

WSNE-FM

Coast 93.3

Mothers Day

WSSR

Star 96.7

Star 96.7 Mothers Day Sweepstakes

WTBN-AM

FaithTalk Radio

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WTFM

98.5 WTFM

Cash for Mom

WTLN-AM

The Word Orlando

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WTLZ

Kiss 107.1

For Mom With Love

WTOH-FM

98.9 FM The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WTUP-AM

Alt 107.7

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WTUP-FM

Big 99.3

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WVBX

Live 99.3

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWDJ-AM

1150 AM Radio Luz

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWKZ-FM

KZ 103

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WWOF

103-1 The Wolf

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWRC-AM

AM 570 – The Answer

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWTC-AM

AM 1280 The Patriot

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWUZ

96.9 The Rock

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WWZD-FM

Wizard 106

2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes Contest

WXLC

102.3 XLC

Mother’s Day Cash Giveaway

WXMA

102.3 Jack FM

Mother’s Day Giveaway

WXRX

104.9 The X

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WXTY

Tally 99.9

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WYLL-AM

1160 Hope

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

WZSR

Star 105.5

$1,000 Mother’s Day Giveaway

XM170

familytalktoday

Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

  1. Entry Method:  During the Promotional Period, you may enter by visiting the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor and following the instructions to enter.

    Limit one (1) unique entries per person per station per day.

    Entrants will have the opportunity to earn up to sixty (60) bonus entries at Participating Station’s discretion. The following Participating Stations have opted to utilize the sixty (60) bonus entries:

Call Letters

Station Name

Station Website

95.3 KGY

KGY

http://www.kgyfm.com/

96.9 KAYO

KAYO

http://www.kayofm.com/

KAAN-AM

Sports Radio 870

northwestmoinfo.com

KAAN-FM

Regional Radio 95.5

northwestmoinfo.com

KAIM-FM

The Fish 95.5 FM

thefishhawaii.com/

KALL

ESPN 700

Home

KATZ-AM

Hallelujah 1600

https://hallelujah1600.iheart.com/

KATZ-FM

100.3 The Beat

https://thebeatstl.iheart.com/

KATZ-HD2

Majic 103.7

https://majic1037.iheart.com/

KBFF

Live 95.5

Live955.com

KBIQ-FM

Q102.7 KBIQ

kbiqradio.com/

KBJD-AM

Radio Luz 1650 AM

1650radioluz.com/

KCBQ-AM

The Answer FM 96.1 AM 1170

am1170theanswer.com/

KDAR-FM

98.3 FM The Word

983fmtheword.com/

KDIS-FM

FaithTalk 99.5 FM

faithtalk995.com/

KDIZ-AM

AM 1570 Wellness Radio

twincitieswellnessradio.com/

KDMT-AM

Money Talk 1690 KDMT

moneytalk1690.com/

KDNN-FM

Island 985

island985.com

KDOW-AM

AM 1220 KDOW

kdow.biz/

KDXE-FM

101.1 FM The Answer

1011fmtheanswer.com/

KDZR-AM

AM 1640 The Patriot

thepatriotportland.com/

KEAG

Kool 97.3

https://www.kool973.com/

KEGA

101.5 The Eagle

Home

KEXB-AM

620AM KEXB

620amkexb.com/

KFAX-AM

AM 1100 KFAX

kfax.com/

KFIA-AM

710 AM The Word

kfia.com/

KFIS-FM

104.1 The Fish

thefishportland.com/

KFSH-FM

95.9 The Fish

thefishoc.com/

KGBX-FM

105.9 KGBX

https://kgbx.iheart.com/

KGFT-FM

FM 100.7 The Word

thewordfm1007.com/

KGLO

AM 1300 KGLO

www.kgloam.com

KGNW-AM

820 AM The Word

thewordseattle.com/

KGNW-IR

The Fish Seattle

thefishseattle.com/

KGU-AM

Real Country 95.1 FM/760 AM

honolulurealcountry.com/

KGU-FM

99.5 FM The Word

995theword.com/

KHCM-FM

Country 97.5

975country.com/

KHNR-AM

AM 690 The Answer

theanswerhawaii.com/

KIAI

93.9 The Country Moose

www.939kia.com

KIKX

104.7 Bob Fm

1047bobfm.com

KINK-HD2

We 102.9

Wehiphop.com

KIRQ

Q-106.7

q1067.com

KJXK

Jack-FM

hellojack.com

KKBB-FM

Groove 99.3

https://www.groove993.com/

KKDV

92.1 KKDV

kkdv.com

KKFS-FM

103.9 The Fish

thefishsacramento.com/

KKHT-FM

100.7 FM The Word

kkht.com/

KKIQ

101.7 KKIQ

kkiq.com

KKLA-FM

99.5 KKLA

kkla.com/

KKMS-AM

AM 980 The Mission

am980themission.com/

KKMS-IR

The Fish Twin Cities

thefishtwincities.com/

KKNT-AM

960 The Patriot

960thepatriot.com/

KKOL-FM

Kool Gold 107.9

1079koolgold.com/

KKSP-FM

93.3 FM The Fish

933fmthefish.com/

KKWK

Classic Rock 100.1

northwestmoinfo.com

KLAK

97.5 KLAK

975klak.com

KLFE-AM

AM 1590 The Answer

am1590theanswer.com/

KLLT-FM

ALT 104.9

https://alt1049fm.iheart.com/

KLLY-FM

Energy 95.3

https://www.energy953.com/

KLOU-FM

103.3 KLOU

https://klou.iheart.com/

KLSS-FM

Star 106

www.mystar106.com

KLTY-FM

94.9 KLTY

klty.com/

KLTY-HD2

102.5 El Pez

elpezdfw.com/

KLUP-AM

930 AM The Answer

930amtheanswer.com/

KMAD

Mad Rock 102.5

madrock1025.com

KMKT

Katy Country

931KMKT.com

KMRN

US Country 1360

northwestmoinfo.com

KMXS

Mix 103.1

https://www.kmxs.com/

KNTH-AM

AM 1070 The Answer

am1070theanswer.com/

KNTS-AM

Radio Luz Seattle

radioluzseattle.com/

KNUS-AM

710 KNUS News/Talk

710knus.com/

KOVO

ESPN 960

Home

KPAM-AM

KPAM News Talk 860

theanswerportland.com/

KPDQ-AM

TrueTalk 800

truetalk800.com/

KPDQ-FM

93.9 KPDQ

kpdq.com/

KPRZ-AM

K-Praise FM 106.1 AM 1210

kprz.com/

KPXQ-AM

Faithtalk 1360

faithtalk1360.com/

KQYB

KQ98

kq98.com

KRDY-AM

Freedom 1160

freedom1160.com

KRIB

1490 96.7 KRIB

www.kribam.com

KRKS-FM

94.7 FM The Word

947fmtheword.com/

KRLA-AM

AM 870 The Answer

am870theanswer.com/

KRYP-FM

93.1 El Rey

931elrey.com/

KSAC-FM

Money 105.5

money1055.com/

KSD-FM

93.7 The Bull

https://937thebull.iheart.com/

KSKY-AM

660 AM The Answer

660amtheanswer.com/

KSLR-AM

AM 630 The Word

am630theword.com/

KSLZ-FM

Z1077

https://z1077.iheart.com/

KSSK-FM

923 KSSK

ksskradio.com

KSWF-FM

100.5 The Wolf

https://1005thewolf.iheart.com/

KTEK-AM

Business AM 1110

business1110ktek.com/

KTFM

Energy 94.1

Energy941.com

KTIE-AM

AM 590 The Answer

am590theanswer.com/

KTKZ-AM

AM 1380 The Answer

am1380theanswer.com/

KTNO-AM

Radio Luz Dallas

luzdallas.com/

KTOZ-FM

Alice 95.5

https://alice955.iheart.com/

KTPZ

Music Monster 92.7

ktpz927.com

KTRB-AM

860 AM The Answer

860amtheanswer.com/

KTSA

KTSA

ktsa.com

KUBT-FM

939 The Beat

939beat.com

KUCD-FM

Star 1019

star1019.com

KUDD

Mix 105.1

$1K Mother’s Day

KUIC

95.3 KUIC

kuic.com

KURR

Mix 103.1

redrock.fm

KUUU

U92

Home

KWHL

Kwhale 106.5

https://www.kwhl.com/

KWRD-FM

The Word 100.7 FM

thewordfm.com/

KXHT-FM

HOT1071

https://www.hot1071.com/

KXRK

X96

Home

KXUS-FM

US97

https://us97.iheart.com/

KXXT-AM

Family Values Radio

familyvaluesradio1010.com/

KYCR-AM

AM 1440 KYCR

twincitiesbusinessradio.com/

KYMV

Rewind 100.7

Home

KYTC

Super Hits 102-7

www.superhits1027.com

KYUN-HD2

Magic 95.1

magictwinfalls.com

KYUN-HD3

I-Rock 105.1

irock1051.com

KZDC

ESPNSA

espnsa.com

KZNT-AM

AM 1460 & FM 101.1 The Answer

am1460theanswer.com/

KZTS-AM

Rejoice Little Rock

rejoicelittlerock.com/

W240-CX

95.9 The Fish

thefishcolumbus.com/

WAFS-AM

Biz 1190 WAFS

biz1190.com/

WAVA-AM/FM

WAVA 105.1

wava.com/

WBAZ

REFRESHING AND RELAXING

WBAZ.COM

WBEA

101-7 THE BEACH

1017THEBEACH.COM

WBZW-AM

1520 WBZW

1520wbzw.com/

WCCQ

98.3 WCCQ

wccq.com

WDWD-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

faithtalk590.com/

WEHM

WEHM

WEHM.COM

WERV

95.9 The River

959theriver.com

WESE-FM

92.5 The Beat

https://beat925.iheart.com/

WEZE-AM

590 AM The Word

590amtheword.com/

WFFH-FM

94FM The Fish

94fmthefish.net/

WFHM-FM

95.5 THE FISH

955thefish.com/

WFIL-AM

WFIL AM 560

wfil.com/

WFSH-FM

104.7 The Fish

thefishatlanta.com/

WGHL

Alt 105.1

www.alt1051.com

WGKA-AM

AM 920 The Answer

am920theanswer.com/

WGTK-FM

94 5 WGTK The Answer

945theanswer.com/

WGTK-HD

Rejoice 96.9 FM

rejoice969.com/

WGUL-AM

AM 860 The Answer

theanswertampa.com/

WGZB

B96.5

www.hiphop965.com

WHAJ

J104

www.j104radio.com

WHBC

News-Talk 1480

whbc.com

WHBC-FM

Mix 94.1

mix941.com

WHBQ-AM

Sports 56

https://www.sports56whbq.com/

WHBQ-FM

Q1075

https://www.q1075.com/

WHK-AM

AM 1420 The Answer

whkradio.com/

WHKW-AM

1220 AM/96.9 FM The Word

thewordcleveland.com/

WHKX

Kicks Country

www.kickscountry.com

WHKZ-AM

The Word 1440

theword1440.com/

WIAL

I-94

i94online.com

WIND-AM

AM 560 The Answer

560theanswer.com/

WIZM AM

WIZM

wizmnews.com

WIZM-FM

Z93

z933.com

WKAT-AM

Radio Luz Miami

radioluzmiami.com/

WKMQ-AM

News Talk WKMQ

https://newstalkwkmq.iheart.com/

WLSS-AM

AM 930 The Answer

theanswersarasota.com/

WMBX-fm

X102.3

X1023.com

WMCA-AM

AM 570 The Mission

wmca.com/

WMJM

Magic 101.3

www.1013online.com

WNIV-AM

FaithTalk Atlanta

faithtalk970.com/

WNTP-AM

NewsTalk 990 AM WNTP

newstalk990.com/

WNYM-AM

AM 970 The Answer

am970theanswer.com/

WORD-FM

101.5 WORD-FM

wordfm.com/

WORL-AM

AM 660/FM 105.5 The Answer

theanswerorlando.com/

WPGP-AM

AM 1250 The Answer

theanswerpgh.com/

WPIT-AM

73 WPIT

wpitradio.com/

WQTL

Kool 106.1

https://kool1061.com/

WRFD-AM

The Word 880am

thewordcolumbus.com/

WRMF

97.9 WRMF

wrmf.com

WRMF-HD4

Party 96.3

PARTY963.com

WROL-AM

WROL – The Spirit of Boston

wrolradio.com/

WRTH-FM

Earth FM

earthfmwrth.com/

WRXQ

QRock 100.7

qrockonline.com

WSSR

Star 96.7

star967.net

WTBN-AM

FaithTalk Radio

letstalkfaith.com/

WTLN-AM

The Word Orlando

thewordorlando.com/

WTLZ

Kiss 107.1

kisswtlz.com

WTOH-FM

98.9 FM The Answer

989theanswer.com/

WTUP-AM

Alt 107.7

https://alt1077.iheart.com/

WTUP-FM

Big 99.3

https://big993.iheart.com/

WWDJ-AM

1150 AM Radio Luz

radioluzboston.com/

WWKZ-FM

KZ 103

https://kz103.iheart.com/

WWOF

103-1 The Wolf

https://1031thewolf.com/

WWRC-AM

AM 570 – The Answer

am570theanswer.com/

WWTC-AM

AM 1280 The Patriot

am1280thepatriot.com/

WWZD-FM

Wizard 106

https://wizard106.iheart.com/

WXLC

102.3 XLC

www.1023xlc.com

WXMA

102.3 Jack FM

www.1023jack.com

WXRX

104.9 The X

TheXRockford.com

WXTY

Tally 99.9

https://tally999fm.com/

WYLL-AM

1160 Hope

1160hope.com/

XM170

familytalktoday

familytalktoday.com/

WZSR

Star 105.5

star105.com

    Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

    Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry.  The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.  Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address.  Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned.  Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited.  Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

    All entry information may be shared with the sponsors described in the attached list, and entrants may be contacted with promotional or marketing materials with the option to opt out.

    If you are listening to a Participating Station via internet streaming or smartphone app, you are eligible to participate in the Promotion.  However, due to streaming delays, the window to enter for a chance to win may be shortened or have already closed.  To avoid such delays, listen to the Participating Station over the air on the radio.

    This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform.  By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

    Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures.  Accordingly, Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.

    Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void.  If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.

    Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws.  Should such an attempt be made,  Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law.  Aptivada’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

    In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance to win a local prize.  For more information and official rules, visit the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor.  Aptivada is not responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a local prize.  The following stations have elected to provide a local prize in conjunction with the national promotion:

Call Letters

Station Name

Station Website

Contest Name

KAAN-AM

Sports Radio 870

northwestmoinfo.com

Mother of the Year

KAAN-FM

Regional Radio 95.5

northwestmoinfo.com

Mother of the Year

KIKX

104.7 Bob Fm

1047bobfm.com

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KIRQ

Q-106.7

q1067.com

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KKDV

92.1 KKDV

kkdv.com

Win $1,000 for Mom

KKIQ

101.7 KKIQ

kkiq.com

Win $1,000 for Mom

KKWK

Classic Rock 100.1

northwestmoinfo.com

Mother of the Year

KMRN

US Country 1360

northwestmoinfo.com

Mother of the Year

KTPZ

Music Monster 92.7

ktpz927.com

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KUIC

95.3 KUIC

kuic.com

Win $1,000 for Mom

KYUN-HD2

Magic 95.1

magictwinfalls.com

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

KYUN-HD3

I-Rock 105.1

irock1051.com

Mothers Day Sweepstakes

WBAZ

REFRESHING AND RELAXING

WBAZ.COM

MOTHER’S DAY

WBEA

101-7 THE BEACH

1017THEBEACH.COM

MOTHER’S DAY

WEHM

WEHM

WEHM.COM

MOTHER’S DAY

KDXY

104.9 The Fox

www.1049TheFox.com

Mother’s Day Giveaway

KJBX

Mix 106.3

www.Mix1063.com

Mother’s Day Giveaway

WSNE-FM

Coast 93.3

Coast933.com

Mothers Day

WZSR

Star 105.5

star105.com

$1,000 Mother’s Day Giveaway

  1. Prizes and Odds of Winning:

    1. A total of one (1) contestant will win the grand prize of $1,000 if they are randomly selected.
    2. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
    3. Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except in Aptivada’s sole discretion. Aptivada reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of comparable or greater value (as determined by Aptivada in its sole discretion).  The prize is expressly limited to the item listed above.
    4. By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release Aptivada and its advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize.

  1. Winner Selection and Notification:

    1. Winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries via random drawing conducted on the day following the day on which the Promotion concludes.

    2. Winner will be contacted by Aptivada at the phone number or email provided at the time of entry.  Aptivada is not responsible for any prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Aptivada’s control.
    3. Prior to awarding a prize, Aptivada in its sole discretion may require verification of winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo ID.
    4. Decisions of Aptivada with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.

  1. General

    1. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of winner.  Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including IRS form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where permitted by law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification or winner may be disqualified in Aptivada’s sole discretion and the prize will be forfeited.
    2. Any entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the Promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Promotion Entities if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.
    3. Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes the winner’s permission for Aptivada or its agents to photograph, film, and record winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for  purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Aptivada may, where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

  1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a prize, you understand and agree:

    1.     to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize or the Promotion.   You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.

    2. that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law)

    3. that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations)

    4. that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increase

    5. that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

    6. that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and you submit to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of such tribunal; and

    7. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.  If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

  1. Official Rules and Winner List:  To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:

        Aptivada

        2020 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

        c/o  Kate Turner

        32 West 200 South #227

        Salt Lake City, UT 84101

  1. Sponsors:

    1. Aptivada LLC, 32 West 200 South #227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

    2. Participating Stations

    3. Parent Companies:

      1. Adams Radio Group

      2. Alpha Media

      3. Broadway Media

      4. Cromwell Media

      5. Dick Broadcasting Company

      6. First Media Services

      7. Flinn Broadcasting

      8. Holston Valley Broadcasting

      9. Hubbard Radio

      10. iHeartMedia

      11. Iliad Media Group

      12. KGY Inc

      13. Long Island Radio Broadcasting

      14. Mid-West Family Broadcasting

      15. Redrock Broadcasting

      16. Saga Communications

      17. Salem Media Group

    4. Sponsors:

      1. Aptivada

      2. Ben Franklin

      3. Boggs Family Automotive

      4. Chubo’s Chicken & Pizza

      5. Clifton’s West Side Cafe

      6. Crawford Heating and Cooling

      7. Island Records

      8. Kinkead Pharmacy

      9. Melody’s Quality Jewelry

      10. Monroe City Manor Care Center

      11. Paris Pharmacy

      12. The Rod Pump Salon

      13. Shelbina Villa LifeCare