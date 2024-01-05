Move over George Birge, here comes Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll and more

This week, George Birge tops the country chart with his debut solo single, “Mind on You,” and as the calendar turns to 2024, there are plenty of new songs vying to take his place:

— Tim McGraw’s releasing “One Bad Habit” as the follow-up to his 47th #1, “Standing Room Only.” The new track’s from his surprise Poet’s Resume EP, which came out in November.

— Jelly Roll’s next missive from Whitsitt Chapel is “Halfway to Hell,” on the heels of “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson becoming his third country #1 in a row.

— New sister duo Tigirlily Gold hopes to build on the success of “Shoot Tequila” with their new single, “I Tried a Ring On.”

Exactly how difficult is it for a new artist to make it to the top with their debut, like George Birge? According to Country Aircheck, only eight artists have accomplished the feat in the past two years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.