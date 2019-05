My favorite little girl, Ellie is 6 years old today. She’s my niece. This picture was taken this past weekend at a park. She loves watermelon!

The tooth fairy has been visiting her a lot. She’s now loss 4 teeth! The tooth fairy always leaves her a state quarter for her collection.

Tomorrow Ellie is celebrating with her classmates so I’m going down to Richmond tonight to celebrate her birthday. 🙂