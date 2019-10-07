Meet My Chicken Monday

Say hello to some of the chickens from the State Fair of Virginia.
I always enjoy seeing the chickens and their prize ribbons.
This guy must be used to the camera. He knew how to pose. haha He was a handsome boy.
This girl was hot. She kept standing with her wings out.
This little one was shy/ She’s a seabright chicken.
This girl cooed at me each time I would talk to her. Very sweet.
Cute little guy.
Someone doesn’t look happy. Jessica kept pestering him to crow. haha
This hen looked like she wanted to go home.
And this chicken just laid an egg.
Of course there was lots of little babies.
This one was just hatched hours ago and dried out.
And knew to show her little fluffy butt. hahahahahaha
