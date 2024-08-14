93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Names That Will Never Be Popular Again

August 14, 2024 9:45AM EDT
Share
Names That Will Never Be Popular Again
Pregnant woman’s belly with baby names and question mark symbolizing a decision for making baby names

It seems like every kid is being named Liam and Olivia these days, but that won’t ALWAYS be the case . . . names go in and out of fashion.  Usually.

There’s a list online of old-school names that people say will NEVER become popular again . . . and there are some good ones.  Here are the highlights:

1.  Elmo . . . at least partially because of the “Sesame Street” character.

2.  Kermit . . . for the same reason.

3.  Gaye (for women), and Gaylord (for men)

4.  Ebenezer . . . even though the literary character was ultimately reformed.

5.  Adolf . . . for obvious reasons.

6.  Errol

7.  Horace

8.  Karen

9.  Fanny

10.  Isis

11.  Bartholomew

12.  Bertha

13.  Alexa . . . Amazon really killed the momentum of that one, even though I wouldn’t consider it an “old-school name.”

14.  Lance

15.  Phyllis

16.  Cletus

17.  Gary . . . “Can you imagine a baby named Gary?  I can’t.”

18.  Prudence, Charity, Chastity, and other “puritanical virtue names.”

19.  Archibald . . . but there are plenty of kids being named Archie.

20.  Brumhilda . . . or Brunhilda.

Recently Played

I Am Not OkJelly Roll
4:36pm
I Don'T Want This Night To EndLuke Bryan
4:31pm
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
4:27pm
Ain'T No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
4:23pm
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
4:11pm
View Full Playlist