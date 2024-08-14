Names That Will Never Be Popular Again
It seems like every kid is being named Liam and Olivia these days, but that won’t ALWAYS be the case . . . names go in and out of fashion. Usually.
There’s a list online of old-school names that people say will NEVER become popular again . . . and there are some good ones. Here are the highlights:
1. Elmo . . . at least partially because of the “Sesame Street” character.
2. Kermit . . . for the same reason.
3. Gaye (for women), and Gaylord (for men)
4. Ebenezer . . . even though the literary character was ultimately reformed.
5. Adolf . . . for obvious reasons.
6. Errol
7. Horace
8. Karen
9. Fanny
10. Isis
11. Bartholomew
12. Bertha
13. Alexa . . . Amazon really killed the momentum of that one, even though I wouldn’t consider it an “old-school name.”
14. Lance
15. Phyllis
16. Cletus
17. Gary . . . “Can you imagine a baby named Gary? I can’t.”
18. Prudence, Charity, Chastity, and other “puritanical virtue names.”
19. Archibald . . . but there are plenty of kids being named Archie.
20. Brumhilda . . . or Brunhilda.