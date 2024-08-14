Names That Will Never Be Popular Again

Pregnant woman’s belly with baby names and question mark symbolizing a decision for making baby names

It seems like every kid is being named Liam and Olivia these days, but that won’t ALWAYS be the case . . . names go in and out of fashion. Usually.

There’s a list online of old-school names that people say will NEVER become popular again . . . and there are some good ones. Here are the highlights:

1. Elmo . . . at least partially because of the “Sesame Street” character.

2. Kermit . . . for the same reason.

3. Gaye (for women), and Gaylord (for men)

4. Ebenezer . . . even though the literary character was ultimately reformed.

5. Adolf . . . for obvious reasons.

6. Errol

7. Horace

8. Karen

9. Fanny

10. Isis

11. Bartholomew

12. Bertha

13. Alexa . . . Amazon really killed the momentum of that one, even though I wouldn’t consider it an “old-school name.”

14. Lance

15. Phyllis

16. Cletus

17. Gary . . . “Can you imagine a baby named Gary? I can’t.”

18. Prudence, Charity, Chastity, and other “puritanical virtue names.”

19. Archibald . . . but there are plenty of kids being named Archie.

20. Brumhilda . . . or Brunhilda.