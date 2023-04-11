93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Alabama’s 2023 June Jam lineup + Lauren Watkins’ label home

April 11, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Alabama has announced the first round of performers for the 2023 June Jam. The lineup includes Jamey JohnsonJake OwenThe Oak Ridge BoysExileMark Wills and Neal McCoy, with a special appearance from Randy Travis. It will take place on June 3 in Fort Payne, Alabama. Get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Country newcomer Lauren Watkins has signed a record deal with Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. Her debut seven-track EP, Introducing Lauren Watkins, drops April 21. Fans will get an earlier preview of the project with two songs, “Shirley Temple” and “Camel Blues,” arriving Friday, April 14. 

Sony Music Nashville’s Karley Scott Collins has released a brand new track, “Brain On Love.” Out now, the singer says she was inspired to pen the song after “reading an article about how scientists had proven that the chemical reactions your brain has when you’re falling in love are virtually identical to the ones people have on drugs.”

