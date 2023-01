Alison Krauss duets with High Valley on the new track “Do This Life,” which will be available to stream or download on Thursday.

Luke Combs previewed the new track “Love You Anyway” on Instagram. It’s likely one of the cuts on his new 18-song album, for which a name hasn’t been revealed yet. The project is set to arrive March 24.

