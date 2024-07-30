93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Ashland Craft’s Opry debut + Ashley McBryde’s off days

July 30, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Share

Ashland Craft recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was surprised by Opry member Ashley McBryde, who also introduced her before she went onstage. “Life has felt like a dream lately, and to finally be able to step in that circle with the Opry band, where so many of the greats have stood before… man. God is great. What an honor,” says Ashland. You can check out footage from the special night on Ashland’s Instagram.

Speaking of Ashley McBryde, if you’re wondering how she spends her time off the road, you can head over to social platform X for a preview. The clip, shared by Ashley, features her strumming a ukulele and singing a song in her car. “This is us running errands on a random afternoon,” she said.

As “Bones” ascends the country charts, Russell Dickerson has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the cover art’s photoshoot. You can check it out now on X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

23Chayce Beckham
11:34pm
She'S Got It AllKenny Chesney 1997
11:31pm
ImaginingKen Domash
11:28pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
11:24pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
11:20pm
View Full Playlist