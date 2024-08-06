93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde heads to ‘GMA’ + Jon Pardi’s opening for Alan Jackson

August 6, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Share

Ashley McBryde has shared that she’ll appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday. You can check out the announcement on Ashley’s social platform X.

Randy Houser has teased an upcoming collab version of his song “Rub a Little Dirt on It.” Who could his new duet partner be? Check out Randy’s video on social platform X and let him know your guess.

Jon Pardi will open for Alan Jackson on the Oct. 26 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri. You can grab tickets now at alanjackson.com/last-call-tour.

The lineup for the 2025 Boots on the Water cruise has been announced. Craig Morgan, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Jo Dee Messina, Lonestar and Little Texas are among the artists on the bill. The cruise will sail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, and tickets are available now at bootsonthewatercruise.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
4:14am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
4:11am
Owe It All To YouRyan Jewel
4:08am
One Man BandOld Dominion
4:05am
Pour Me A DrinkPost Malone With Blake Shelton
4:02am
View Full Playlist