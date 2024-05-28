Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s family + Lauren Alaina’s “Boots” tease

Ashley McBryde is getting ready to introduce you to her family — the family members in her concept albums, that is. “It’s about time for y’all to meet the family…I can’t wait to take you on this journey,” Ashley captioned her Instagram video, which featured a text chain with her family members.

Ahead of her upcoming Country’s Cool Again Tour, Lainey Wilson recently chatted with Live Nation about performing onstage and her favorite fan memories. You can check the video out now on Live Nation’s Instagram.

Lauren Alaina recently teased a snippet of an unreleased song, “Boots on the Ground,” in its demonstration state. You can hear it now on Lauren’s Instagram.

